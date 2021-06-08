Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (EPA:SGO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (EPA:SGO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €49.10 ($57.76).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SGO shares. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €47.50 ($55.88) price target on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Get Compagnie de Saint-Gobain alerts:

SGO opened at €57.47 ($67.61) on Tuesday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 12-month low of €42.05 ($49.47) and a 12-month high of €52.40 ($61.65). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €53.56.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.