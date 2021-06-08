Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.85

Shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.85 and last traded at $12.84, with a volume of 667862 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.81.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CFRUY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $134.05 billion, a PE ratio of 47.44 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.67.

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

