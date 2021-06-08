Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SBS)

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 599 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 915% compared to the typical daily volume of 59 put options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 23.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 4.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 64,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 6.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. 13.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBS stock opened at $7.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.67. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $905.45 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0714 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 2.7%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

