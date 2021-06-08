Comparing Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) and Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) and Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.1% of Galapagos shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.8% of Edgewise Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Galapagos shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Galapagos and Edgewise Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galapagos $605.66 million 8.13 -$348.90 million ($5.36) -14.02 Edgewise Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Edgewise Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Galapagos.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Galapagos and Edgewise Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Galapagos 2 10 5 0 2.18 Edgewise Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75

Galapagos presently has a consensus price target of $129.20, suggesting a potential upside of 71.95%. Edgewise Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $34.25, suggesting a potential upside of 27.89%. Given Galapagos’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Galapagos is more favorable than Edgewise Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Galapagos and Edgewise Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galapagos -45.08% -10.05% -4.76% Edgewise Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Edgewise Therapeutics beats Galapagos on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis. The company's clinical stage programs also comprise GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor that is in ISABELA I and II trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), and NOVESA Phase II proof-of-concept trial for systemic sclerosis; and GLPG1205, a GPR84 inhibitor, which is in the PINTA Phase II proof of concept trial for treating IPF. In addition, it engages in the development of GLPG1972, which is in the ROCCELLA Phase 2b trial for treating osteoarthritis; and Toledo molecules, including GLPG3312, GLPG3970, and GLPG4399 for inflammation. The company has collaboration agreements with Gilead Sciences, Inc.; AbbVie S.Ã r.l.; Novartis Pharma AG; Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier; and Ryvu Therapeutics S.A. Galapagos NV was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

