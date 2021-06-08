Comparing Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) & Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Dividends

Fidelity D & D Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China pays out 24.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fidelity D & D Bancorp has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

This table compares Fidelity D & D Bancorp and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelity D & D Bancorp $64.16 million 4.47 $13.03 million N/A N/A Industrial and Commercial Bank of China $179.59 billion 1.27 $45.77 billion $2.49 5.16

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has higher revenue and earnings than Fidelity D & D Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

Fidelity D & D Bancorp has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Fidelity D & D Bancorp and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelity D & D Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Industrial and Commercial Bank of China 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

This table compares Fidelity D & D Bancorp and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelity D & D Bancorp 22.46% 10.52% 0.96% Industrial and Commercial Bank of China 25.63% 11.36% 0.97%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.3% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.0% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China beats Fidelity D & D Bancorp on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fidelity D & D Bancorp

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, clubs, interest-bearing and non-interest bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, consumer loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company also provides alternative financial and insurance products with asset management services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 20 full-service banking offices in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Northampton, and Lehigh counties, Pennsylvania. Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Dunmore, Pennsylvania.

About Industrial and Commercial Bank of China

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides various banking products and services in China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions. This segment's products and services include corporate loans, trade financing, deposit-taking activities, corporate wealth management services, custody activities, various corporate intermediary services, etc. The Personal Banking segment provides personal loans and cards, deposits, personal wealth management, and personal intermediary services to individual customers. The Treasury Operations segment is involved in the money market transactions, investment securities, and foreign exchange transactions, as well as holding of derivative positions. The company also offers e-banking services, including Internet, telephone, and mobile banking services; and investment banking, fund and asset management, trust, financial leasing, broker dealer, insurance, and other financial services. It operates approximately 16,197 domestic institutions and 426 overseas institutions. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

