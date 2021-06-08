Comparing SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) and Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD)

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) and SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Viemed Healthcare and SOC Telemed’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viemed Healthcare $131.31 million 2.24 $31.53 million $0.78 9.50 SOC Telemed $57.99 million 9.37 -$49.85 million ($3.55) -1.69

Viemed Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than SOC Telemed. SOC Telemed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viemed Healthcare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Viemed Healthcare has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SOC Telemed has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.1% of Viemed Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.6% of SOC Telemed shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of SOC Telemed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Viemed Healthcare and SOC Telemed, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viemed Healthcare 0 1 2 0 2.67 SOC Telemed 0 1 5 0 2.83

Viemed Healthcare presently has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 68.69%. SOC Telemed has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 75.00%. Given SOC Telemed’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SOC Telemed is more favorable than Viemed Healthcare.

Profitability

This table compares Viemed Healthcare and SOC Telemed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viemed Healthcare 21.32% 37.21% 25.66% SOC Telemed N/A -96.38% -23.51%

Summary

Viemed Healthcare beats SOC Telemed on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services. It also provides in-home sleep apnea testing services to determine the existence of sleep apnea at home. In addition, the company leases non-invasive and invasive ventilators, PAP machines, percussion vests, oxygen concentrator units, and other respiratory equipment, as well as sells medical equipment and/or patient medical services. Further, it provides therapy and counseling to patients in their homes using its technology. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

SOC Telemed Company Profile

SOC Telemed, Inc. provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Reston, Virginia.

