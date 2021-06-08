Comparing Viad (NYSE:VVI) and Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

Viad (NYSE:VVI) and Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Viad and Uber Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viad -219.60% -79.87% -16.51% Uber Technologies -34.45% -42.11% -15.64%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Viad and Uber Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viad 0 0 1 0 3.00 Uber Technologies 0 4 30 0 2.88

Viad currently has a consensus price target of $56.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.04%. Uber Technologies has a consensus price target of $65.84, suggesting a potential upside of 32.85%. Given Uber Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Uber Technologies is more favorable than Viad.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.3% of Viad shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.8% of Uber Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Viad shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Uber Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Viad and Uber Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viad $415.43 million 2.44 -$374.09 million ($5.85) -8.47 Uber Technologies $11.14 billion 8.35 -$6.77 billion ($3.86) -12.88

Viad has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Uber Technologies. Uber Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viad, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Viad has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Uber Technologies has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Uber Technologies beats Viad on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event accommodation solutions, including researching and selection of local hotels, negotiating and contracting, room block management, group reservation management, rate integrity and monitoring, marketing, on-site, and post-event reporting; and registration and data analytics comprising registration and ticketing, lead management, reporting and analytics, web-based enterprise-wide application, and software-as-a-service model or partial and fully managed options. It also provides event management tools, such as online ordering capabilities, sponsorship management solutions, content management systems, and live event tracking; and audio-visual, including video production, lighting design, digital studio, entertainment and talent coordination, projection mapping, and computer rental and support services. In addition, the company offers a collection of experiences in recreational attractions, unique hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services. It serves event organizers and corporate brand marketers. Viad Corp was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services. The company operates through four segments: Mobility, Delivery, Freight, and Advanced Technologies Group (ATG) and Other Technology Programs. The Mobility segment provides products that connect consumers with mobility drivers who provide rides in a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis. It also offers Uber for Business, financial partnerships, transit, and vehicle solutions offerings. The Delivery segment allows consumers to search for and discover local restaurants, order a meal, and either pick-up at the restaurant or have the meal delivered, as well as offers grocery and convenience store delivery, and select other goods. The Freight segment connects carriers with shippers on the company's platform and enable carriers upfront, transparent pricing, and the ability to book a shipment. The ATG and Other Technology Programs segment engages in the development and commercialization of autonomous vehicle and ridesharing technologies, as well as Uber Elevate. The company was formerly known as Ubercab, Inc. and changed its name to Uber Technologies, Inc. in February 2011. Uber Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

