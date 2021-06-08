Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,296 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Constellation Brands worth $24,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,702,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,072,000 after purchasing an additional 219,158 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,120,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,794,000 after buying an additional 908,033 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,957,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 882,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,378,000 after purchasing an additional 38,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 836,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,464 shares in the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total transaction of $6,536,345.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total transaction of $2,897,286.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,875,418.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,999 shares of company stock worth $11,986,684. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $239.08 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.63 and a 12-month high of $244.75. The firm has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $235.85.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.33%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Truist downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.50.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

