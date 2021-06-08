Constellation Hits Market Cap of $46.77 Million (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One Constellation coin can now be bought for about $0.0369 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges. Constellation has a total market cap of $46.77 million and $1.49 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Constellation has traded down 13.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00071185 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00026429 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.07 or 0.00983287 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,073.01 or 0.09529915 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00050782 BTC.

About Constellation

DAG is a coin. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog . The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Constellation Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

