Contango Ore (OTC:CTGO) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Contango Ore, Inc. (OTC:CTGO) dropped 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.00 and last traded at $21.10. Approximately 600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.

Separately, Fundamental Research initiated coverage on shares of Contango Ore in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “top pick” rating and a $27.80 target price on the stock.

Get Contango Ore alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.47.

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of gold and associated minerals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company also holds interest in the Shamrock property that consists of 368 mining claims covering an area of approximately 52,920 acres located in the Richardson Mining District, central Alaska.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Contango Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.