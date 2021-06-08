ContentBox Market Capitalization Hits $2.96 Million (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 8th. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $2.96 million and $2.09 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ContentBox has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ContentBox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00016288 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.44 or 0.00196332 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001370 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000815 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000076 BTC.

ContentBox Coin Profile

ContentBox (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,718,736,327 coins. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

