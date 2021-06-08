Contrasting Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) & Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT)

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) and Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Shenandoah Telecommunications has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orbsat has a beta of 2.26, suggesting that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500.

53.4% of Shenandoah Telecommunications shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Shenandoah Telecommunications shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 35.8% of Orbsat shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Shenandoah Telecommunications and Orbsat’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shenandoah Telecommunications $220.77 million 11.55 $126.72 million $0.05 1,021.40 Orbsat $5.69 million 1.19 -$2.76 million N/A N/A

Shenandoah Telecommunications has higher revenue and earnings than Orbsat.

Profitability

This table compares Shenandoah Telecommunications and Orbsat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shenandoah Telecommunications 48.16% 6.21% 1.77% Orbsat -57.74% -524.89% -123.38%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Shenandoah Telecommunications and Orbsat, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shenandoah Telecommunications 0 3 0 0 2.00 Orbsat 0 0 0 0 N/A

Shenandoah Telecommunications currently has a consensus target price of $49.50, suggesting a potential downside of 3.07%. Given Shenandoah Telecommunications’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Shenandoah Telecommunications is more favorable than Orbsat.

Summary

Shenandoah Telecommunications beats Orbsat on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name. This segment also leases fiber and provides Ethernet and wavelength fiber optic services; and voice and digital subscriber line telephone services. The company's Tower segment owns 225 cell towers and leases colocation space on the towers. Shenandoah Telecommunications Company was founded in 1902 and is based in Edinburg, Virginia.

About Orbsat

Orbsat Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile satellite services (MSS) solutions for satellite-enabled voice, data, personnel and asset tracking, machine-to-machine, and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity services in the United States and internationally. Its solutions include satellite communications, IoT tracking, and Internet, as well as emergency locator beacons. The company also provides tracking and monitoring solutions using automatic identification system, 2G-5G, push-to-talk, and two-way radio technology; and sells MSS related equipment. In addition, it operates GTCTrack, a subscription-based mapping and tracking portal that provides cloud-based data visualization and management platform that allow managers to track, command, and control assets in near-real-time; and a short-term rental service for customers to use equipment for a limited time period. The company provides its solutions for businesses, governments, military, humanitarian organizations, and individual users to communicate, connect to internet, track and monitor remote assets and lone workers, or request SOS assistance via satellite. It offers its products and services directly to end users and reseller networks; operates e-commerce websites that offer a range of MSS products and solutions; and offers portable satellite voice, data, and tracking solutions through various third-party e-commerce storefronts. The company was formerly known as Orbital Tracking Corp and changed its name to Orbsat Corp. in August 2019. Orbsat Corp. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Aventura, Florida.

