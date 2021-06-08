Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (CNVY) to Raise $200 Million in IPO

Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (CNVY) plans to raise $200 million in an IPO on Wednesday, June 16th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 13,300,000 shares at a price of $14.00-$16.00 per share.

In the last year, Convey Holding Parent, Inc. generated $282.9 million in revenue and had a net loss of $6.5 million. The company has a market-cap of $1.1 billion.

BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan and Barclays ​ acted as the underwriters for the IPO and TPG Capital BD, LLC, Truist Securities, Canaccord Genuity, AmeriVet Securities and Siebert Williams Shank were co-managers.

Convey Holding Parent, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “Convey Health is a leading healthcare platform that utilizes technology and processes to improve government-sponsored health plans, including Medicare Advantage (“MA”). We are a trusted solutions-oriented partner to payors and deliver purpose-built technology and services to enhance our clients’ mission-critical workflows. Our solutions address health plan needs, including product development and sales, member experience management, clinical management, core operations, business intelligence and analytics. Leveraging our technology and expert advisory services, we serve as a unified and integrated extension of our clients’ core health plan operations. Our proprietary, modular technology and end-to-end solutions replace or supplement our clients’ existing systems and processes, enabling us to help health plans attract and retain members, improve revenue accuracy, drive cost savings, facilitate regulatory compliance, and enhance operational effectiveness. Since our inception, we have created and continuously refined our technology solutions to best serve government-sponsored health plans. Our clients are primarily Medicare Advantage plans, Medicare Part D plans (“PDP”) including Employer Group Waiver plans (“EGWP”) and pharmacy benefit managers (“PBM”). As of Dec. 31, 2020, our solutions managed over 2.5 million MA members and 1.6 million PDP members. Additionally, our value-based analytics, which are powered by our 28 million member data set, provided actionable insights for nearly 2.1 million MA members in 2020. In total, our solutions addressed over 19% of MA lives. We foster long-term collaborative partnerships as evidenced by our average relationship with our top 10 clients of over eight years, and we serve as a partner to eight of the nation’s top 10 MA payors by lives covered. We believe that we have significant opportunity to grow within our existing client base as the majority of our clients currently subscribe to only a subset of our overall solutions and services. Moreover, we believe we have significant opportunity to grow by winning new clients in the MA market, by selling more products to our existing clients, by expanding into adjacent markets such as Medicaid and commercial insurance, and through complimentary strategic acquisitions. “.

Convey Holding Parent, Inc. was founded in 2019 and has 3000 employees. The company is located at 100 SE 3rd Avenue, 26th Floor Fort Lauderdale, FL 33394 and can be reached via phone at (800) 559-9358 or on the web at http://www.conveyhealthsolutions.com/.

