Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 96,250 Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 96,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 0.19% of Veeco Instruments as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 41,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeco Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

In related news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $109,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,997.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

VECO stock opened at $24.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -222.09 and a beta of 1.42. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.68 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

