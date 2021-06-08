Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 76.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,875 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 15,525 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,206,713 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $6,407,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847,575 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at about $548,158,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,170,453 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,228,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,631 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,289,256 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $734,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 1,455.9% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,596,337 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $317,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,737 shares during the last quarter. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

NYSE:SE opened at $257.32 on Tuesday. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $86.60 and a twelve month high of $285.00. The company has a market capitalization of $131.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.68 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.78.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Macquarie upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.17.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.