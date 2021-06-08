Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 96.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,895 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 53.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 64.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at about $310,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.0% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.89.

TTWO opened at $184.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.72. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.78 and a twelve month high of $214.91.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

