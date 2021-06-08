Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Invests $2.01 Million in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 42,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Avient by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Avient by 82.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Avient by 29.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 718,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,950,000 after buying an additional 161,310 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Avient in the first quarter valued at about $37,037,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in Avient by 58.6% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 273,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,952,000 after buying an additional 101,239 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Avient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Avient from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.82.

Shares of NYSE AVNT opened at $51.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.65. Avient Co. has a 12-month low of $23.22 and a 12-month high of $54.21.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business’s revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.13%.

In other Avient news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $279,273.81. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

