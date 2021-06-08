Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,300 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 22.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 235.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 38.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth $537,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 5.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,911,000 after purchasing an additional 15,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Shares of PB stock opened at $76.71 on Tuesday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.80 and a 1-year high of $83.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.29.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $288.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.46 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 42.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total value of $137,444.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,456,012.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.