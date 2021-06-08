Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Takes Position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CR. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Crane by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after acquiring an additional 41,673 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Crane by 40.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Crane in the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Crane by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,085,000 after buying an additional 6,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Crane by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,694 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CR. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Crane from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.50.

CR stock opened at $92.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.22. Crane Co. has a twelve month low of $48.19 and a twelve month high of $99.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.71.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.35. Crane had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Crane’s payout ratio is 44.79%.

In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $485,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $485,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total value of $47,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,016.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,526,685. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

