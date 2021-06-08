Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Holdings Decreased by Ycg LLC

Ycg LLC reduced its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the quarter. Copart comprises about 3.7% of Ycg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Ycg LLC owned 0.13% of Copart worth $33,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Copart by 130.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Copart in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Stephens upgraded Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total value of $25,296,697.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,261,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,345,232.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $8,607,533.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,607,533.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 314,012 shares of company stock worth $34,139,949. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $124.12. 10,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.63. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.55 and a 1 year high of $130.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The company had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

