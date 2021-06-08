CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $463.55 Million

Equities analysts expect CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) to report sales of $463.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CoreCivic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $482.09 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $445.00 million. CoreCivic posted sales of $472.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreCivic will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CoreCivic.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 5.54%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of CoreCivic from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, EVP Patrick D. Swindle sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $208,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 182,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,144.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in CoreCivic by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 834,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 11,637 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the first quarter worth $188,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 2.0% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 585,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,296,000 after buying an additional 11,304 shares in the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the 1st quarter valued at $34,157,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 1st quarter valued at $570,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CXW stock opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. CoreCivic has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $14.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.26.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

See Also: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CoreCivic (CXW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.