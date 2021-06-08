Corie S. Barry Sells 16,860 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Stock

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) CEO Corie S. Barry sold 16,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.73, for a total value of $1,951,207.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,483,375.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Corie S. Barry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 13th, Corie S. Barry sold 64 shares of Best Buy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $7,791.36.

Shares of NYSE BBY traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,534,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,497. The company has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.03. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.23 and a 52 week high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter worth about $68,000. HNP Capital LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 9.7% during the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Best Buy by 7.5% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,762 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 126.9% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in Best Buy by 16.7% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 66,085 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after buying an additional 9,458 shares during the last quarter. 77.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Best Buy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.79.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

