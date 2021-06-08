Corner Growth Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:COOLU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on June 15th

Corner Growth Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:COOLU) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, June 15th. Corner Growth Acquisition had issued 35,000,000 shares in its public offering on December 17th. The total size of the offering was $350,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Corner Growth Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of COOLU opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Corner Growth Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $10.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 684.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 19,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $236,000.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

