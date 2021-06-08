Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC reduced its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,258 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Corning by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 1.1% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Corning by 2.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 23,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Argus increased their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 18,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $824,076.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO R Tony Tripeny sold 44,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total value of $1,742,525.50. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 4,133 shares of company stock worth $179,905 and sold 70,471,735 shares worth $3,064,756,423. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GLW opened at $42.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $46.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.46.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

