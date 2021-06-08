Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC cut its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,306 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 26,570,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,825,000 after purchasing an additional 332,087 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 14,433,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,270 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,844,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,239 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 9.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,892,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,387,000 after purchasing an additional 589,556 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,834,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,023,000 after purchasing an additional 145,368 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Corteva news, EVP Rajan Gajaria acquired 2,600 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.67 per share, for a total transaction of $129,142.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Samuel R. Eathington bought 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $149,925.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTVA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.07.

Shares of CTVA opened at $45.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.90. The company has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.67%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

