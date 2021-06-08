Cortex (CTXC) Reaches Market Cap of $45.77 Million

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 8th. In the last week, Cortex has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Cortex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000557 BTC on major exchanges. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $45.77 million and approximately $5.98 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00072746 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004340 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00026834 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $322.63 or 0.00980942 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,247.37 or 0.09873566 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00051457 BTC.

Cortex Coin Profile

CTXC is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Cortex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

