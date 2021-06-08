CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) CEO Sells $1,844,500.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) CEO Michael G. Combs sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,844,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,729. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CRVL stock traded up $2.02 on Tuesday, hitting $121.47. The company had a trading volume of 39,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,251. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.48. CorVel Co. has a twelve month low of $62.31 and a twelve month high of $126.90.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $145.51 million during the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 8.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRVL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,581,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CorVel by 12.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,538,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,791,000 after purchasing an additional 164,978 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CorVel by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,599,000 after purchasing an additional 82,686 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in CorVel during the first quarter worth approximately $3,445,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in CorVel by 92.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 25,918 shares during the period. 48.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

