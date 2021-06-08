Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.200–0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $681 million-684 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $673.57 million.Coupa Software also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.070–0.050 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP traded down $18.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.94. 94,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,647. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $211.54 and a 52 week high of $377.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of -83.04 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $249.56.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 33.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $369.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $292.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $305.21.

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.29, for a total value of $223,229.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,779.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total transaction of $11,212,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,987,392.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 176,520 shares of company stock valued at $43,984,671. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

