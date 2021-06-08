Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.070–0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $162 million-163 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $160.03 million.Coupa Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.200–0.140 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on COUP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupa Software from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $369.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $292.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $305.00 to $255.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $305.21.

Shares of COUP traded down $18.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $217.94. The stock had a trading volume of 94,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $249.56. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $211.54 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.04 and a beta of 1.45.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 33.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.25%. As a group, research analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.98, for a total value of $778,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.29, for a total transaction of $223,229.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,779.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,520 shares of company stock valued at $43,984,671 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

