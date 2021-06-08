Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.20.

Several research analysts have issued reports on COWN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Compass Point upgraded Cowen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

COWN stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.51. The stock had a trading volume of 9,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,213. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.46. Cowen has a 52 week low of $13.49 and a 52 week high of $43.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.01. Cowen had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $687.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.73 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cowen will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.52%.

In other news, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $559,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 226,408 shares in the company, valued at $9,049,527.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COWN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cowen by 33.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,680,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,222,000 after buying an additional 673,684 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in Cowen in the fourth quarter worth about $13,668,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cowen by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 835,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,709,000 after purchasing an additional 426,021 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cowen in the first quarter worth about $7,312,000. Finally, Kingstown Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cowen in the first quarter worth about $5,273,000.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

