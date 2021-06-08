Cowen Increases Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $50.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Cowen from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.14% from the stock’s previous close.

MRVL has been the subject of several other reports. Summit Insights upgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.70.

Shares of MRVL stock traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.07. The stock had a trading volume of 517,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,220,869. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.28, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $55.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 4.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $364,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,357,411 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

