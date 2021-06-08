Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,349 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Crane in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 136.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Crane news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total value of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total transaction of $47,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,016.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,685 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Crane stock opened at $92.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.22. Crane Co. has a 52 week low of $48.19 and a 52 week high of $99.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.71.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.35. Crane had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is 44.79%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CR. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Crane from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crane presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.50.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

