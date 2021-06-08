Crane (NYSE:CR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.650-5.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE CR traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.30. 230,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,597. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $48.19 and a fifty-two week high of $99.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.22.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. Crane had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crane will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.79%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CR. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Crane from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Crane has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.50.

In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total value of $495,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total transaction of $47,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,016.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,685 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

