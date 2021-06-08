Cranswick (LON:CWK) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 4,092 ($53.46). Cranswick shares last traded at GBX 4,090 ($53.44), with a volume of 27,520 shares trading hands.

CWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($56.18) price objective on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt boosted their price target on Cranswick from GBX 4,200 ($54.87) to GBX 4,300 ($56.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on Cranswick from GBX 4,200 ($54.87) to GBX 4,300 ($56.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) target price on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,981.67 ($52.02).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,802.64. The company has a market cap of £2.16 billion and a PE ratio of 23.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.15.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 51.30 ($0.67) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Cranswick’s previous dividend of $18.70. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. Cranswick’s payout ratio is 0.36%.

In related news, insider Martin T. P. Davey sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,576 ($46.72), for a total value of £30,396 ($39,712.57). Also, insider Mark Bottomley sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,012 ($52.42), for a total value of £80,079.52 ($104,624.41). Insiders have sold 3,907 shares of company stock worth $14,761,052 in the last three months.

Cranswick plc

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

