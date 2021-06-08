Creditcoin One Day Volume Reaches $9.46 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 8th. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $1.94 billion and approximately $9.46 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 26.9% lower against the dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for $3.43 or 0.00010555 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,542.30 or 1.00161067 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00039472 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00072519 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001014 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00010370 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Creditcoin

CTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.