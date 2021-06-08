Credits (CS) Market Capitalization Reaches $11.15 Million

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. Credits has a total market cap of $11.15 million and approximately $537,949.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Credits has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Credits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0499 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00014803 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006059 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000142 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000754 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Coin Profile

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.