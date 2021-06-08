Credits Price Down 15.9% This Week (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. One Credits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0545 or 0.00000166 BTC on exchanges. Credits has a total market cap of $12.18 million and approximately $532,873.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Credits has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00015239 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006096 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000137 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000751 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

