Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Given a C$6.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) has been assigned a C$6.00 target price by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$3.75 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities upped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$4.25 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$6.00 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crescent Point Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.54.

Shares of TSE:CPG traded down C$0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$5.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,317,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,779,510. Crescent Point Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.41 and a 12 month high of C$5.87. The company has a market cap of C$3.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.22, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$625.50 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.8086011 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

