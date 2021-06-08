Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target Raised to C$7.00

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at ATB Capital from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$6.00 price objective on Crescent Point Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$5.75 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.54.

Crescent Point Energy stock traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$5.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,317,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,779,510. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.24 billion and a PE ratio of -16.96. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of C$1.41 and a one year high of C$5.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$5.00.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$625.50 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.8086011 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

