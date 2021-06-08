Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Receives Outperform Rating from CIBC

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at CIBC in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$7.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CPG. ATB Capital upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$3.65 to C$5.75 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TD Securities upped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$4.25 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Crescent Point Energy to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$5.75 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crescent Point Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.54.

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$5.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,317,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,779,510. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.96. Crescent Point Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.87.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$625.50 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.8086011 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

