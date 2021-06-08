Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.47

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.47 and last traded at C$1.47, with a volume of 334146 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.43.

CR has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a research report on Monday, May 31st. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$1.25 price objective on shares of Crew Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.70 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.40 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crew Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.42.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.11. The company has a market cap of C$220.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.93, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$49.11 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Crew Energy Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crew Energy news, Senior Officer Mark Thomas Miller sold 61,086 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.08, for a total transaction of C$65,972.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,472 shares in the company, valued at C$288,869.76. Also, Senior Officer John Glenn Leach sold 102,000 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.14, for a total transaction of C$116,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,319,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,504,219.74. Insiders sold 319,467 shares of company stock worth $348,686 over the last ninety days.

About Crew Energy (TSE:CR)

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.