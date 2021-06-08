Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.47

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.47 and last traded at C$1.47, with a volume of 334146 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.43.
CR has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a research report on Monday, May 31st. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$1.25 price objective on shares of Crew Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.70 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.40 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crew Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.42.
The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.11. The company has a market cap of C$220.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.93, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.43.
In other Crew Energy news, Senior Officer Mark Thomas Miller sold 61,086 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.08, for a total transaction of C$65,972.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,472 shares in the company, valued at C$288,869.76. Also, Senior Officer John Glenn Leach sold 102,000 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.14, for a total transaction of C$116,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,319,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,504,219.74. Insiders sold 319,467 shares of company stock worth $348,686 over the last ninety days.
About Crew Energy (TSE:CR)
Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.
Featured Article: What is systematic risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.