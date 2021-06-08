Critical Analysis: ContextLogic (WISH) & Its Rivals

ContextLogic (NASDAQ: WISH) is one of 37 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare ContextLogic to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

Get ContextLogic alerts:

This table compares ContextLogic and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContextLogic N/A N/A N/A ContextLogic Competitors -4.59% -5.95% 0.54%

56.0% of ContextLogic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.9% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ContextLogic and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ContextLogic 1 4 10 0 2.60 ContextLogic Competitors 214 1015 3107 59 2.69

ContextLogic presently has a consensus target price of $22.92, indicating a potential upside of 126.29%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 20.51%. Given ContextLogic’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe ContextLogic is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ContextLogic and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ContextLogic $2.54 billion -$745.00 million -1.75 ContextLogic Competitors $15.45 billion $709.82 million 6.27

ContextLogic’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than ContextLogic. ContextLogic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

ContextLogic competitors beat ContextLogic on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc. operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.