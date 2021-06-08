Critical Comparison: Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) vs. HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK)

Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) and HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vantage Drilling and HighPeak Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vantage Drilling $126.86 million N/A -$276.72 million N/A N/A HighPeak Energy $24.62 million 35.38 -$101.46 million N/A N/A

HighPeak Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vantage Drilling.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.2% of HighPeak Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of Vantage Drilling shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 89.6% of HighPeak Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Vantage Drilling has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HighPeak Energy has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vantage Drilling and HighPeak Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vantage Drilling -295.20% -41.81% -21.29% HighPeak Energy N/A -3.30% -2.82%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Vantage Drilling and HighPeak Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vantage Drilling 0 0 0 0 N/A HighPeak Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

HighPeak Energy beats Vantage Drilling on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vantage Drilling

Vantage Drilling Company, through its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services in the United States and internationally. It offers drilling units, related equipment, and work crews under contract to drill oil and natural gas wells. The company also provides construction supervision and operations management services for drilling units owned by others. As of March 6, 2015, it owned a fleet of seven drilling units, including three ultra-deepwater drillships and four ultra-premium jackup rigs. The company primarily serves multinational oil and natural gas companies, government owned oil and natural gas companies, and independent oil and natural gas producers. Vantage Drilling Company was founded in 2007 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 22,515 MBoe of proved reserves. HighPeak Energy, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

