CROAT (CROAT) Market Cap Hits $172,905.54

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 8th. One CROAT coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CROAT has traded down 22.7% against the dollar. CROAT has a total market capitalization of $172,905.54 and $18.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CROAT alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000184 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 199.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT (CRYPTO:CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 87,555,878 coins. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

CROAT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CROAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CROAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.