CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,883 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $8,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,707,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.0% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.88.

CRWD stock opened at $215.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $204.70. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.05 and a 52-week high of $251.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -500.94 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $802,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $3,170,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 345,433 shares of company stock valued at $69,718,101 over the last three months. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

