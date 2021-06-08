Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 85.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 90,360 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at about $669,019,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,208,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,761,000 after purchasing an additional 987,581 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,444,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,299,482,000 after acquiring an additional 792,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,017,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,168,000 after acquiring an additional 570,857 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1,595.1% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 571,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,435,000 after acquiring an additional 538,126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin bought 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $160.99 per share, with a total value of $189,968.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 145,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,443,363.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $198.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.26. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $198.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.86.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

