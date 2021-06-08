Crown (CRW) Price Hits $0.0742

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One Crown coin can now be purchased for $0.0742 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crown has a market cap of $2.03 million and approximately $3,829.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Crown has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,580.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $598.29 or 0.01781647 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.98 or 0.00488317 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00057569 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001465 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004697 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 27,329,062 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

