Crust Network 24-Hour Volume Reaches $7.19 Million (CRU)

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. Crust Network has a market capitalization of $78.97 million and $7.19 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crust Network has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Crust Network coin can currently be bought for $45.21 or 0.00137429 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00073372 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004354 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00026928 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $324.96 or 0.00987839 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,290.32 or 0.10002289 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00051803 BTC.

About Crust Network

Crust Network (CRU) is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,746,883 coins. Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crust Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

