Cryptaur Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Cryptaur has a total market cap of $3.17 million and $9,286.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptaur coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cryptaur has traded up 22% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cryptaur alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00071125 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00026252 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.23 or 0.00978335 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,137.01 or 0.09494836 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00049987 BTC.

Cryptaur Profile

Cryptaur is a coin. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 coins and its circulating supply is 13,485,673,471 coins. The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur . The official website for Cryptaur is cryptaur.com . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptaur is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that will act as a framework for decentralized applications whereby suppliers and consumers of diverse range of goods and services can interact directly while increasing the economic efficacy of all transactions being made within the ecosystem. Cryptaur (CPT) is an ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Cryptaur Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.