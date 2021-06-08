Crypto.com Coin (CRO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.84 Billion

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 8th. Crypto.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.84 billion and approximately $60.17 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto.com Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00071125 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00026252 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.23 or 0.00978335 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,137.01 or 0.09494836 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00049987 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Profile

CRO is a coin. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The official website for Crypto.com Coin is www.crypto.com/en/chain . Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com . Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

Buying and Selling Crypto.com Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

